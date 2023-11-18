The Week 12 college football slate has plenty of quality competition in store, including those involving Colorado programs. Among those contests is the UNLV Rebels squaring off against the Air Force Falcons.

College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week

Colorado Buffaloes at Washington State Cougars

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Venue: Martin Stadium

Martin Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington State (-4.5)

Portland State Vikings at Northern Colorado Bears

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Nottingham Field

Nottingham Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Nevada Wolf Pack at Colorado State Rams

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium TV Channel: MW Network

MW Network Favorite: Colorado State (-11.5)

UNLV Rebels at Air Force Falcons

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Falcon Stadium

Falcon Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Air Force (-3)

