Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Colorado
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:19 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 12 college football slate has plenty of quality competition in store, including those involving Colorado programs. Among those contests is the UNLV Rebels squaring off against the Air Force Falcons.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week
Colorado Buffaloes at Washington State Cougars
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 17
- Venue: Martin Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Washington State (-4.5)
Portland State Vikings at Northern Colorado Bears
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Nottingham Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Nevada Wolf Pack at Colorado State Rams
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Favorite: Colorado State (-11.5)
UNLV Rebels at Air Force Falcons
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Falcon Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Air Force (-3)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.