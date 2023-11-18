Colorado State vs. Nevada: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Colorado State Rams (4-6) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The Rams are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 47.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Colorado State vs. Nevada matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Colorado State vs. Nevada Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: MW Network
- City: Fort Collins, Colorado
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
Colorado State vs. Nevada Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado State Moneyline
|Nevada Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado State (-11.5)
|47.5
|-450
|+325
|FanDuel
|Colorado State (-11.5)
|47.5
|-490
|+365
Colorado State vs. Nevada Betting Trends
- Colorado State has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Nevada has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Wolf Pack have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the MWC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
