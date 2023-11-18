The SMU Mustangs (3-0) will aim to continue a three-game win run when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Buffaloes have also won three games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colorado vs. SMU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes' 69.2 points per game last year were 10.9 more points than the 58.3 the Mustangs gave up.

Colorado went 15-2 last season when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.

Last year, the Mustangs recorded 62.9 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 59.3 the Buffaloes allowed.

SMU went 13-6 last season when scoring more than 59.3 points.

The Mustangs made 37.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Buffaloes allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

The Buffaloes shot 41.3% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 42.2% the Mustangs' opponents shot last season.

Colorado Schedule