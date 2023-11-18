How to Watch the Colorado vs. SMU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (3-0) will aim to continue a three-game win run when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Buffaloes have also won three games in a row.
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Colorado vs. SMU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Buffaloes' 69.2 points per game last year were 10.9 more points than the 58.3 the Mustangs gave up.
- Colorado went 15-2 last season when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.
- Last year, the Mustangs recorded 62.9 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 59.3 the Buffaloes allowed.
- SMU went 13-6 last season when scoring more than 59.3 points.
- The Mustangs made 37.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Buffaloes allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- The Buffaloes shot 41.3% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 42.2% the Mustangs' opponents shot last season.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|LSU
|W 92-78
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/8/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 97-38
|CU Events Center
|11/12/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 86-75
|CU Events Center
|11/18/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
