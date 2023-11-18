Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denver County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Denver County, Colorado today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
George Washington High School at Denver East High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 18
- Location: Denver, CO
- Conference: Denver Prep
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.