Devon Toews and the Colorado Avalanche will play on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. If you're thinking about a bet on Toews against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Devon Toews vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Toews Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Toews has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 23:11 on the ice per game.

Toews has a goal in two of 15 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Toews has a point in seven of 15 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Toews has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Toews has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Toews going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Toews Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 38 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 15 Games 4 9 Points 0 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

