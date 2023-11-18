Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:52 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Larimer County, Colorado today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Timnath High School at Berthoud High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on November 18
- Location: Berthoud, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.