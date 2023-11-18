Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Lincoln County, Colorado this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Lincoln County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Meeker High School at Limon High School
- Game Time: 12:55 PM MT on November 18
- Location: Limon, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
