Should you bet on Logan O'Connor to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars meet up on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

O'Connor stats and insights

  • O'Connor has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
  • O'Connor has no points on the power play.
  • O'Connor's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 38 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 13:46 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:10 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:38 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:37 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:49 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:25 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:44 Away L 4-0
10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:46 Away W 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.