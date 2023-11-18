Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Moffat County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Moffat County, Colorado this week, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Moffat County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Moffat County High School at Delta High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 18
- Location: Delta, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.