Nathan MacKinnon will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Colorado Avalanche face the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. There are prop bets for MacKinnon available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ALT, and BSSWX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:34 per game on the ice, is +3.

In six of 15 games this season, MacKinnon has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 10 of 15 games this year, MacKinnon has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

MacKinnon has an assist in eight of 15 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

MacKinnon's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

There is a 58.2% chance of MacKinnon having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 38 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 15 Games 4 20 Points 3 6 Goals 3 14 Assists 0

