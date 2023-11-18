The New Mexico State Aggies (2-2) take on the Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

The Bears shot at a 44.8% rate from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.

Northern Colorado compiled a 10-7 straight up record in games it shot above 42.7% from the field.

The Bears were the 266th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aggies finished 121st.

The Bears scored an average of 73.6 points per game last year, just 1.9 more points than the 71.7 the Aggies gave up.

Northern Colorado went 8-10 last season when it scored more than 71.7 points.

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison

Northern Colorado averaged 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.4 on the road.

At home, the Bears allowed 72.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.3).

Beyond the arc, Northern Colorado made more 3-pointers on the road (8.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (36.3%) than at home (35.5%).

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule