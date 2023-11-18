How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The New Mexico State Aggies (2-2) take on the Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Sky Games
Northern Colorado Stats Insights
- The Bears shot at a 44.8% rate from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.
- Northern Colorado compiled a 10-7 straight up record in games it shot above 42.7% from the field.
- The Bears were the 266th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aggies finished 121st.
- The Bears scored an average of 73.6 points per game last year, just 1.9 more points than the 71.7 the Aggies gave up.
- Northern Colorado went 8-10 last season when it scored more than 71.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison
- Northern Colorado averaged 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.4 on the road.
- At home, the Bears allowed 72.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.3).
- Beyond the arc, Northern Colorado made more 3-pointers on the road (8.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (36.3%) than at home (35.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Colorado College
|W 87-58
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/8/2023
|Northern New Mexico
|W 81-60
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/14/2023
|Colorado State
|L 83-64
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|-
|Pan American Center
|11/21/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/29/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.