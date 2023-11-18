Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) meet the Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northern Colorado Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Colorado Top Players (2022-23)
- Dalton Knecht: 20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Daylen Kountz: 17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matt Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Riley Abercrombie: 8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brock Wisne: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Mexico State Top Players (2022-23)
- Deshawndre Washington: 11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xavier Pinson: 13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DaJuan Gordon: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Issa Muhammad: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marchelus Avery: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northern Colorado vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|New Mexico State Rank
|New Mexico State AVG
|Northern Colorado AVG
|Northern Colorado Rank
|129th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|73.6
|133rd
|231st
|71.7
|Points Allowed
|77.5
|344th
|86th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|30.2
|266th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.5
|325th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|264th
|12.1
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.