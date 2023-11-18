The Northern Colorado Bears (0-10) hit the road for a Big Sky showdown against the Portland State Vikings (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Nottingham Field.

It's been a rough stretch for Northern Colorado, which ranks 12th-worst in total offense (270.1 yards per game) and fifth-worst in total defense (468.6 yards per game allowed) in 2023. Portland State ranks 20th-worst in points allowed per game on defense (33.6), but at least it has been playing well on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in points per contest (34.5).

Northern Colorado vs. Portland State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Nottingham Field

Northern Colorado vs. Portland State Key Statistics

Northern Colorado Portland State 270.1 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.7 (43rd) 468.6 (124th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.6 (104th) 109 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.2 (10th) 161.1 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.5 (106th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (103rd) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon has thrown for 1,255 yards (125.5 ypg) to lead Northern Colorado, completing 56.4% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season.

David Afari has 630 rushing yards on 148 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, Darius Stewart has carried the ball 58 times for 275 yards (27.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Jamarii Robinson has hauled in 34 receptions for 394 yards (39.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Blake Haggerty has hauled in 43 passes while averaging 35.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Brayden Munroe has a total of 185 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 10 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Portland State Stats Leaders

Dante Chachere has thrown for 1,398 yards on 130-of-207 passing with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 506 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Jobadiah Malary is his team's leading rusher with 100 carries for 653 yards, or 65.3 per game. He's found paydirt 12 times on the ground, as well.

Jermaine Braddock has racked up 564 receiving yards on 50 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Marquis Spiker has 12 receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 222 yards (22.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Maclaine Griffin has racked up 210 reciving yards (21 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

