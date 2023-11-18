The Dallas Stars (11-3-1) will try to prolong a four-game win streak when they square off against the Colorado Avalanche (10-5) at home on Saturday, November 18 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.

The Avalanche have gone 5-5-0 over their last 10 games, putting up 35 goals while conceding 37 in that time. On 41 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (14.6%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which squad we think will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Avalanche vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final result of Stars 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-130)

Stars (-130) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (+1.5)

Avalanche vs Stars Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have a record of 10-5 this season and are 1-0-1 in overtime matchups.

This season the Avalanche scored just one goal in one game and won.

Colorado failed to win the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals 10 times, earning 18 points from those matchups (9-1-0).

Colorado has scored a lone power-play goal in six games this season and won all of those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Colorado is 8-3-0 (16 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents three times this season, and earned just two points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 11th 3.4 Goals Scored 3.67 5th 5th 2.53 Goals Allowed 3.07 13th 18th 30.8 Shots 34.3 2nd 23rd 32.1 Shots Allowed 27.7 4th 16th 20.41% Power Play % 18.64% 21st 2nd 90.2% Penalty Kill % 86.67% 7th

Avalanche vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

