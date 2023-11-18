Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Washington County, Colorado this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Washington County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Cheyenne Wells High School at Otis High School