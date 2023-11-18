Trying to find information on the best bets in MWC play in Week 12? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Nevada vs. Colorado State matchup, and picking UNLV (+3) over Air Force against the spread. Find more stats and insights on those college football games, and other potential options to use in a parlay, by scrolling down.

Best Week 12 MWC Spread Bets

Pick: UNLV +3 vs. Air Force

Matchup: UNLV Rebels at Air Force Falcons

UNLV Rebels at Air Force Falcons Projected Favorite & Spread: UNLV by 1.6 points

UNLV by 1.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: San Jose State -14.5 vs. San Diego State

Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at San Jose State Spartans

San Diego State Aztecs at San Jose State Spartans Projected Favorite & Spread: San Jose State by 17.5 points

San Jose State by 17.5 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Utah State +3 vs. Boise State

Matchup: Boise State Broncos at Utah State Aggies

Boise State Broncos at Utah State Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Boise State by 1 points

Boise State by 1 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 12 MWC Total Bets

Over 46.5 - Nevada vs. Colorado State

Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at Colorado State Rams

Nevada Wolf Pack at Colorado State Rams Projected Total: 54.3 points

54.3 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 46.5 - Hawaii vs. Wyoming

Matchup: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Wyoming Cowboys

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Wyoming Cowboys Projected Total: 51.7 points

51.7 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Over 47.5 - UNLV vs. Air Force

Matchup: UNLV Rebels at Air Force Falcons

UNLV Rebels at Air Force Falcons Projected Total: 52.3 points

52.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 12 MWC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Air Force 8-2 (5-1 MWC) 28.5 / 15.7 362.8 / 245.3 UNLV 8-2 (5-1 MWC) 36.4 / 24.3 423.1 / 381.3 Fresno State 8-2 (4-2 MWC) 32.4 / 23.7 397.0 / 367.8 Boise State 5-5 (4-2 MWC) 31.2 / 27.4 439.1 / 387.4 San Jose State 5-5 (4-2 MWC) 33.9 / 26.5 402.6 / 354.5 Wyoming 6-4 (3-3 MWC) 22.9 / 26.0 301.6 / 377.7 Utah State 5-5 (3-3 MWC) 35.5 / 32.0 448.3 / 400.3 Colorado State 4-6 (2-4 MWC) 25.9 / 30.8 395.3 / 416.5 Hawaii 4-7 (2-4 MWC) 22.0 / 32.1 340.0 / 373.8 Nevada 2-8 (2-4 MWC) 18.2 / 32.9 307.2 / 448.9 New Mexico 3-7 (1-5 MWC) 26.1 / 36.0 386.0 / 416.1 San Diego State 3-7 (1-5 MWC) 20.0 / 27.9 318.8 / 417.6

