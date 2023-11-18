Week 12 UAC Scores & Results
College football Week 12 action includes two games with UAC teams. Check out the article below to get up-to-date results and key players.
Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M
Week 12 UAC Results
Texas A&M 38 Abilene Christian 10
- Pregame Favorite: Texas A&M (-41.5)
- Pregame Total: 55.5
Texas A&M Leaders
- Passing: Jaylen Henderson (16-for-23, 260 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Rueben Owens (18 ATT, 106 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Muhsin Muhammad III (7 TAR, 4 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD)
Abilene Christian Leaders
- Passing: Maverick McIvor (19-for-34, 149 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jay'Veon Sunday (18 ATT, 87 YDS)
- Receiving: Blayne Taylor (14 TAR, 7 REC, 77 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M
|Abilene Christian
|448
|Total Yards
|242
|273
|Passing Yards
|149
|175
|Rushing Yards
|93
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 12 UAC Games
Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Utah Tech Trailblazers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Greater Zion Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
