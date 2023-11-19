Denver Broncos receiver Adam Trautman will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 11 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), versus the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 224.4 per game.

Trautman's 20 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 84 yards (10.5 per game) and one score so far this year.

Trautman vs. the Vikings

Trautman vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Minnesota in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have conceded a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Minnesota has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 224.4 passing yards the Vikings allow per outing makes them the 16th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Vikings' defense is 22nd in the NFL by conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (14 total passing TDs).

Adam Trautman Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-110)

Trautman Receiving Insights

Trautman has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of six games (16.7%).

Trautman has received 7.6% of his team's 262 passing attempts this season (20 targets).

He has picked up 4.2 yards per target (84 yards on 20 targets).

Trautman, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 5.3% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Trautman (six red zone targets) has been targeted 14.0% of the time in the red zone (43 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Trautman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

