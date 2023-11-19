The Air Force Falcons (3-2) take on the Omaha Mavericks (2-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 on MW Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Air Force vs. Omaha matchup.

Air Force vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Air Force vs. Omaha Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Omaha Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-8.5) 135.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-8.5) 135.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Air Force vs. Omaha Betting Trends

Air Force has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Falcons games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Omaha has compiled a perfect 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, two of the Mavericks games have gone over the point total.

Air Force Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Sportsbooks rate Air Force much higher (96th in the country) than the computer rankings do (231st).

With odds of +100000, Air Force has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

