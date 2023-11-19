Air Force vs. Omaha: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 19
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Air Force Falcons (3-2) take on the Omaha Mavericks (2-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 on MW Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Air Force vs. Omaha matchup.
Air Force vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Air Force vs. Omaha Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|Omaha Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-8.5)
|135.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-8.5)
|135.5
|-500
|+360
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Air Force vs. Omaha Betting Trends
- Air Force has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Falcons games have gone over the point total twice this season.
- Omaha has compiled a perfect 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this year, two of the Mavericks games have gone over the point total.
Air Force Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Sportsbooks rate Air Force much higher (96th in the country) than the computer rankings do (231st).
- With odds of +100000, Air Force has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.