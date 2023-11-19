Sunday's contest at Clune Arena has the Air Force Falcons (3-2) matching up with the Omaha Mavericks (2-3) at 4:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-69 victory for Air Force, so expect a competitive matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

Air Force vs. Omaha Game Info & Odds

Air Force vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 72, Omaha 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Air Force vs. Omaha

Computer Predicted Spread: Air Force (-2.8)

Air Force (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

Air Force has a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Omaha, who is 3-0-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Falcons are 2-2-0 and the Mavericks are 2-1-0.

Air Force Performance Insights

The Falcons average 70 points per game (269th in college basketball) while giving up 64.6 per outing (90th in college basketball). They have a +27 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Air Force ranks 300th in the country at 30.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 fewer than the 31.8 its opponents average.

Air Force connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (6.8).

The Falcons average 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (154th in college basketball), and allow 89.9 points per 100 possessions (224th in college basketball).

Air Force forces 10.6 turnovers per game (292nd in college basketball) while committing 11 (123rd in college basketball action).

