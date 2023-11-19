Air Force vs. Omaha November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Air Force Falcons (1-1) meet the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on MW Network.
Air Force vs. Omaha Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Air Force Top Players (2022-23)
- Rytis Petraitis: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jake Heidbreder: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ethan Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Camden Vander Zwaag: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Beau Becker: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Omaha Top Players (2022-23)
- Frankie Fidler: 14.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- JJ White: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marquel Sutton: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dylan Brougham: 5.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Luke Jungers: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Air Force vs. Omaha Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Air Force Rank
|Air Force AVG
|Omaha AVG
|Omaha Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|68.5
|262nd
|86th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|76.2
|330th
|358th
|27.1
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|351st
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|35th
|15.3
|Assists
|11.9
|274th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
