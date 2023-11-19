The Air Force Falcons (3-2) host the Omaha Mavericks (2-3) at Clune Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

Air Force vs. Omaha Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force Betting Records & Stats

Air Force has hit the over in two of three games with a set total.

The Falcons are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Omaha's 1.000 ATS win percentage (3-0-0 ATS record) is higher than Air Force's .500 mark (2-2-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Air Force vs. Omaha Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Air Force 70 143.6 64.6 137.6 131.8 Omaha 73.6 143.6 73 137.6 142.8

Additional Air Force Insights & Trends

The Falcons score 70 points per game, just three fewer points than the 73 the Mavericks give up.

Air Force is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 73 points.

Air Force vs. Omaha Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Air Force 2-2-0 2-2-0 Omaha 3-0-0 2-1-0

Air Force vs. Omaha Home/Away Splits

Air Force Omaha 2-1 Home Record 1-0 1-1 Away Record 0-2 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-0-0 0-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-0-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-1-0

