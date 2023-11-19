Courtland Sutton has a decent matchup when his Denver Broncos face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Vikings have conceded 224.4 passing yards per game, 16th in the league.

Sutton has collected a team-leading 433 receiving yards (48.1 per game) and seven TDs, reeling in 41 balls out of 57 targets this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Sutton and the Broncos with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sutton vs. the Vikings

Sutton vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Minnesota in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have allowed 13 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Minnesota on the season.

Sutton will play against the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this week. The Vikings give up 224.4 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Vikings have totaled 14 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Vikings' defense is 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Watch Broncos vs Vikings on Fubo!

Courtland Sutton Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Sutton with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sutton Receiving Insights

In five of nine games this season, Sutton has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Sutton has been targeted on 57 of his team's 262 passing attempts this season (21.8% target share).

He is averaging 7.6 yards per target (66th in NFL play), racking up 433 yards on 57 passes thrown his way.

Sutton has posted a touchdown catch in seven of nine games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored seven of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (36.8%).

With 12 red zone targets, Sutton has been on the receiving end of 27.9% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Sutton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 11 TAR / 8 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.