Javonte Williams will be up against the 10th-best run defense in the NFL when his Denver Broncos take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

This year, Williams has collected a team-high 436 yards on 111 attempts (54.5 ypg). Williams has also caught 21 passes for 109 yards while scoring two receiving touchdowns.

Williams vs. the Vikings

Williams vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games The Vikings have let one opposing rusher to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The rush defense of the Vikings is allowing 98.8 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Vikings' defense ranks 15th in the league with seven rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

Javonte Williams Rushing Props vs. the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 66.5 (-115)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (62.5%) out of eight opportunities.

The Broncos have passed 53.0% of the time and run 47.0% this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 47.8% of his team's 232 rushing attempts this season (111).

In eight games this year, Williams has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has 10.5% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 15 red zone carries for 39.5% of the team share (his team runs on 46.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Javonte Williams Receiving Props vs the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-118)

Williams Receiving Insights

Williams, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of eight games this year.

Williams has been targeted on 26 of his team's 262 passing attempts this season (9.9% target share).

He is averaging 4.2 yards per target (143rd in NFL play), averaging 109 yards on 26 passes thrown his way.

Williams has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

With two red zone targets, Williams has been on the receiving end of 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 21 ATT / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 27 ATT / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 82 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

