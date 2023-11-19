Jerry Jeudy was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 11 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Jeudy's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Jeudy has been targeted 43 times and has 30 catches for 371 yards (12.4 per reception) and one TD.

Jerry Jeudy Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Broncos this week: Marvin Mims (LP/ankle): 11 Rec; 246 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 11 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jeudy 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 43 30 371 97 1 12.4

Jeudy Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Commanders 5 3 25 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 7 5 81 0 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 52 0 Week 5 Jets 7 6 50 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 5 3 14 0 Week 7 Packers 5 5 64 0 Week 8 Chiefs 6 2 50 1 Week 10 @Bills 3 3 35 0

