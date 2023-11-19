The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-4) go head to head with the Denver Nuggets (6-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSOH, ALT

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic is putting up 26.3 points, 13 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 61.5% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is making 54.5% of his shots from the field and 53.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game.

The Nuggets are receiving 11.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon this year.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is putting up 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He is draining 48.1% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley posts 19 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the floor.

Donovan Mitchell averages 35 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 3.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Max Strus puts up 18.7 points, 9.3 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 37.3% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game (fourth in NBA).

Caris LeVert puts up 19.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Isaac Okoro posts 13 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 53.8% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Nuggets 105.7 Points Avg. 114.6 110.8 Points Allowed Avg. 104.7 44.3% Field Goal % 51.2% 32.7% Three Point % 36.9%

