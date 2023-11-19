Samaje Perine was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos match up against the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Check out Perine's stats on this page.

Rep Samaje Perine and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the running game, Perine has season stats of 28 rushes for 111 yards and zero TDs, averaging 4 yards per carry. He also has 25 catches on 29 targets for 266 yards.

Keep an eye on Perine's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Samaje Perine Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Broncos.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 11 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Perine 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 28 111 0 4 29 25 266 0

Perine Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 8 41 0 4 37 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 4 0 3 20 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 9 0 2 15 0 Week 4 @Bears 6 12 0 2 23 0 Week 5 Jets 6 22 0 4 73 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 7 Packers 2 10 0 3 31 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 5 0 2 16 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 8 0 3 35 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.