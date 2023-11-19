Sunday's contest at Madison Square Garden has the UConn Huskies (3-0) matching up with the Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-66 win as our model heavily favors UConn.

According to our computer prediction, UConn is projected to cover the spread (12.5) versus Indiana. The two sides are projected to go over the 144.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: UConn -12.5

UConn -12.5 Point Total: 144.5

UConn vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 84, Indiana 66

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Indiana

Pick ATS: UConn (-12.5)



UConn (-12.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



UConn Performance Insights

UConn put up 78.6 points per game and allowed 64.1 last year, ranking them 30th in the nation on offense and 34th defensively.

Last season, the Huskies were 10th-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.5 per game) and fourth-best in rebounds allowed (26.5).

UConn was fourth-best in college basketball in assists (17.5 per game) last year.

Last year, the Huskies were 30th in the nation in 3-point makes (9.1 per game) and 67th in 3-point percentage (36.3%).

UConn was the third-best squad in the country in 3-pointers conceded (5 per game) and 12th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (29.7%) last season.

The Huskies took 41.7% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 32.6% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they took 58.3% of their shots, with 67.4% of their makes coming from there.

Indiana Performance Insights

Indiana was 105th in college basketball last season with 74.7 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 137th with 68.7 points allowed per game.

With 33.1 boards per game, the Hoosiers ranked 96th in the nation. They allowed 31.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 192nd in college basketball.

Indiana ranked 40th in the nation with 15.2 dimes per game.

Last year the Hoosiers averaged 11.1 turnovers per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.5 turnovers per contest (304th-ranked).

Last year the Hoosiers drained 5.7 treys per game (329th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 36.8% (44th-ranked) from three-point land.

Last season Indiana ceded 7.5 three-pointers per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.4% (149th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Indiana attempted 42.8 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 73.4% of the shots it took (and 79.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 15.5 threes per contest, which were 26.6% of its shots (and 20.1% of the team's buckets).

