Having won three in a row, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators on Monday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

The Avalanche-Predators matchup will air on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO, so tune in to take in the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Avalanche vs Predators Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are allowing 49 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.

The Avalanche score the sixth-most goals in the league (61 total, 3.8 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 16 4 20 24 10 15 - Mikko Rantanen 16 11 12 23 6 9 48.4% Nathan MacKinnon 16 6 14 20 19 8 45.9% Valeri Nichushkin 16 6 7 13 8 5 100% Devon Toews 16 2 8 10 7 12 -

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 54 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 16th in the league.

The Predators have 48 goals this season (three per game), 25th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Predators have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.

Predators Key Players