Avalanche vs. Predators: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 20
The Colorado Avalanche (11-5) are favorites when they go on the road against the Nashville Predators (6-10) on Monday, November 20 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO. The Avalanche are -160 on the moneyline to win, while the Predators have +135 moneyline odds.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Avalanche vs. Predators Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Avalanche Moneyline
|Predators Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-160
|+135
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-160
|+130
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs Predators Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Predators Betting Trends
- Nashville has played six games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
- The Avalanche have been victorious in 10 of their 15 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
- The Predators have claimed an upset victory in three of the 10 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Colorado is 6-3 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.
- Nashville is 2-2 when it is underdogs of +135 or longer on the moneyline.
Avalanche Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Nathan MacKinnon
|0.5 (-149)
|1.5 (+115)
|4.5 (-118)
|Mikko Rantanen
|0.5 (+100)
|1.5 (+145)
|3.5 (-118)
|Cale Makar
|0.5 (-149)
|0.5 (-227)
|2.5 (-167)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|5-5
|6-3-1
|6.4
|3.4
|3.6
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-5-0
|3.4
|3.6
|6
|14.3%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|3-7-0
|3-7
|5-4-1
|6.1
|3
|3.4
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|3-7-0
|3
|3.4
|8
|20.0%
|Record as ML Favorite
|4-5
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-0
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|3
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-4
|Puck Line Covers
|3
|Puck Line Losses
|7
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|4
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.