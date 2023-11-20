You should watch Cale Makar and Filip Forsberg in particular on Monday, when the Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

Makar is one of Colorado's top contributors (24 points), via registered four goals and 20 assists.

Through 16 games, Mikko Rantanen has scored 11 goals and picked up 12 assists.

Nathan MacKinnon has scored six goals and added 14 assists in 16 games for Colorado.

In four games, Ivan Prosvetov's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded seven goals (2.90 goals against average) and has racked up 62 saves.

Predators Players to Watch

Forsberg's seven goals and 12 assists in 16 contests give him 19 points on the season.

Nashville's Ryan O'Reilly has posted 15 total points (0.9 per game), with eight goals and seven assists.

This season, Thomas Novak has six goals and six assists for Colorado.

In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 2-1-0 this season, amassing 101 saves and giving up 10 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).

Avalanche vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 3rd 3.81 Goals Scored 3.00 20th 12th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3.38 22nd 1st 34.5 Shots 30.5 20th 3rd 27.7 Shots Allowed 29.9 11th 20th 19.05% Power Play % 21.21% 13th 5th 85.94% Penalty Kill % 71.15% 30th

