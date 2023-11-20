The Colorado Avalanche (11-5) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they face the Nashville Predators (6-10) on the road on Monday, November 20 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO.

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-160) Predators (+135) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have compiled a 10-5 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, Colorado has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in nine of 16 games this season.

Avalanche vs. Predators Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 61 (6th) Goals 48 (25th) 49 (11th) Goals Allowed 54 (16th) 12 (17th) Power Play Goals 14 (10th) 9 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (24th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 5-5-0 overall, in its past 10 games.

Six of Colorado's last 10 games went over.

The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During their past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Avalanche offense's 61 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.

The Avalanche are ranked 11th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (49 total) in league play.

The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +12.

