The No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the Richmond Spiders (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network.

Colorado vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

Colorado Stats Insights

Last season, the Buffaloes had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Spiders' opponents hit.

Colorado went 12-3 when it shot better than 42.9% from the field.

The Buffaloes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spiders finished 258th.

Last year, the Buffaloes recorded only 2.1 more points per game (69.9) than the Spiders gave up (67.8).

When Colorado scored more than 67.8 points last season, it went 11-5.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Colorado performed better in home games last season, scoring 71.3 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Buffaloes surrendered 63.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.5.

Looking at three-point shooting, Colorado performed better in home games last year, draining 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage away from home.

