How to Watch Colorado vs. Richmond on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the Richmond Spiders (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network.
Colorado vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Colorado Stats Insights
- Last season, the Buffaloes had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Spiders' opponents hit.
- Colorado went 12-3 when it shot better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Buffaloes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spiders finished 258th.
- Last year, the Buffaloes recorded only 2.1 more points per game (69.9) than the Spiders gave up (67.8).
- When Colorado scored more than 67.8 points last season, it went 11-5.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Colorado performed better in home games last season, scoring 71.3 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Buffaloes surrendered 63.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.5.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Colorado performed better in home games last year, draining 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage away from home.
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Towson
|W 75-57
|CU Events Center
|11/10/2023
|Grambling
|W 95-63
|CU Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 106-79
|CU Events Center
|11/20/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/26/2023
|Iona
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
