The Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Richmond Spiders (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Colorado vs. Richmond matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Colorado vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado vs. Richmond Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado vs. Richmond Betting Trends (2022-23)

Colorado went 14-16-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 13 Buffaloes games went over the point total.

Richmond compiled an 11-19-0 ATS record last year.

The Spiders and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 30 times last year.

Colorado Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +9000

+9000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+9000), Colorado is 47th in the country. It is far higher than that, 25th-best, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Colorado has a 1.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.