Colorado vs. Richmond November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) face the Richmond Spiders (1-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.
Colorado vs. Richmond Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Colorado Top Players (2022-23)
- Tristan da Silva: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KJ Simpson: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Luke O'Brien: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nique Clifford: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lawson Lovering: 4.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
Richmond Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Burton: 19 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Neal Quinn: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matt Grace: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jason Nelson: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Colorado vs. Richmond Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Richmond Rank
|Richmond AVG
|Colorado AVG
|Colorado Rank
|249th
|68.9
|Points Scored
|69.9
|212th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|67.1
|86th
|258th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|338th
|6.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|105th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|13
|179th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
