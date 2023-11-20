Will Joel Kiviranta Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 20?
On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Nashville Predators. Is Joel Kiviranta going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kiviranta 2022-23 stats and insights
- In eight of 70 games last season, Kiviranta scored -- but just one goal each time.
- Kiviranta produced no points on the power play last season.
- Kiviranta's shooting percentage last season was 9.4%. He averaged 1.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Predators allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in league play.
- The Predators shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 27.3 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.