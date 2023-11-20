On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Nashville Predators. Is Joel Kiviranta going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kiviranta 2022-23 stats and insights

In eight of 70 games last season, Kiviranta scored -- but just one goal each time.

Kiviranta produced no points on the power play last season.

Kiviranta's shooting percentage last season was 9.4%. He averaged 1.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Predators allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in league play.

The Predators shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 27.3 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.