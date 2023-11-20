The Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) take on the North Dakota State Bison (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Colorado vs. North Dakota State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bison scored 8.4 more points per game last year (71.5) than the Bears allowed their opponents to score (63.1).

When North Dakota State gave up fewer than 60.7 points last season, it went 7-0.

Last year, the Bears put up 60.7 points per game, nine fewer points than the 69.7 the Bison allowed.

When Northern Colorado put up more than 69.7 points last season, it went 6-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Colorado Schedule