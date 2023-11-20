The Denver Nuggets (9-4) travel to face the Detroit Pistons (2-12) after losing four consecutive road games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Pistons matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and ALT2

BSDET and ALT2 Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game with a +73 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.7 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 108.1 per outing (sixth in the league).

The Pistons have a -92 scoring differential, falling short by 6.6 points per game. They're putting up 110 points per game, 24th in the league, and are giving up 116.6 per outing to rank 22nd in the NBA.

These teams average 223.7 points per game combined, 0.8 less than this game's total.

These teams allow 224.7 points per game combined, 0.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Detroit has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nuggets Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Nikola Jokic 30.5 -120 26.3

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Nikola Jokic or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Nuggets and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +425 +220 - Pistons +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.