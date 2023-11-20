The Detroit Pistons (2-12) will try to stop an 11-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (9-4) on November 20, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs Pistons Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 47% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Denver is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 47% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank seventh.

The 113.7 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 2.9 fewer points than the Pistons allow (116.6).

When Denver totals more than 116.6 points, it is 5-0.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Nuggets are averaging 10.6 more points per game (118.6) than they are away from home (108).

At home, Denver is allowing 1.1 fewer points per game (107.6) than in away games (108.7).

The Nuggets are making 12.3 treys per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.6 more threes and 5.9% points better than they're averaging away from home (10.7 threes per game, 32.3% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries