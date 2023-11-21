Big Sky Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UC Davis Aggies versus the Sacramento State Hornets is the only game on the Tuesday college basketball slate that includes a Big Sky team in play.
Big Sky Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UC Davis Aggies at Sacramento State Hornets
|9:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
