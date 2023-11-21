How to Watch Colorado vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) aim to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Florida State Seminoles (3-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.
Colorado vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Colorado Stats Insights
- Last season, the Buffaloes had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Seminoles' opponents hit.
- Colorado went 11-1 when it shot better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Seminoles ranked 327th in rebounding in college basketball, the Buffaloes finished 79th.
- Last year, the Buffaloes averaged 6.3 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Seminoles gave up (76.2).
- When Colorado totaled more than 76.2 points last season, it went 8-0.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Colorado fared better in home games last year, averaging 71.3 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Buffaloes were better in home games last season, giving up 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.5 on the road.
- Colorado averaged 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.1 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Grambling
|W 95-63
|CU Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 106-79
|CU Events Center
|11/20/2023
|Richmond
|W 64-59
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/26/2023
|Iona
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
