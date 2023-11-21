The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) aim to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Florida State Seminoles (3-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado vs. Florida State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Buffaloes had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Seminoles' opponents hit.
  • Colorado went 11-1 when it shot better than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Seminoles ranked 327th in rebounding in college basketball, the Buffaloes finished 79th.
  • Last year, the Buffaloes averaged 6.3 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Seminoles gave up (76.2).
  • When Colorado totaled more than 76.2 points last season, it went 8-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Colorado fared better in home games last year, averaging 71.3 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Buffaloes were better in home games last season, giving up 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.5 on the road.
  • Colorado averaged 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.1 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Grambling W 95-63 CU Events Center
11/14/2023 Milwaukee W 106-79 CU Events Center
11/20/2023 Richmond W 64-59 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 Florida State - Ocean Center
11/26/2023 Iona - CU Events Center
11/29/2023 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.