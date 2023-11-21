Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in El Paso County, Colorado today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mesa Ridge High School at Air Academy High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 21
- Location: USAF Academy, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.