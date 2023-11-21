How to Watch the NBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Philadelphia 76ers is one of five strong options on today's NBA schedule.
Today's NBA Games
The Orlando Magic take on the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors travel to face the Magic on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL and SportsNet
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ORL Record: 8-5
- TOR Record: 6-7
- ORL Stats: 109.4 PPG (27th in NBA), 106.6 Opp. PPG (third)
- TOR Stats: 110.8 PPG (21st in NBA), 110.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ORL -1.5
- ORL Odds to Win: -120
- TOR Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 216.5 points
The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers look to pull off a road win at the 76ers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-PH
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 10-3
- CLE Record: 7-6
- PHI Stats: 120.5 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (13th)
- CLE Stats: 111.2 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)
The Atlanta Hawks take on the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers look to pull off a road win at the Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSIN
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 6-6
- IND Record: 7-5
- ATL Stats: 119.9 PPG (fifth in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (24th)
- IND Stats: 125.7 PPG (first in NBA), 123.8 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ATL -3.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -175
- IND Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 251.5 points
The Phoenix Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers go on the road to face the Suns on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 7-6
- POR Record: 3-10
- PHO Stats: 117.1 PPG (eighth in NBA), 115.5 Opp. PPG (20th)
- POR Stats: 102.9 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -12.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -900
- POR Odds to Win: +575
- Total: 225.5 points
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Utah Jazz
The Jazz look to pull off a road win at the Lakers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT and SportsNet LA
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 8-6
- UTA Record: 4-9
- LAL Stats: 111.9 PPG (19th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (16th)
- UTA Stats: 116.8 PPG (ninth in NBA), 122.0 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -7.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -350
- UTA Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 236.5 points
