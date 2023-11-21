How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:16 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) hit the court against the Chicago State Cougars (1-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on FloHoops.
Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- TV: FloHoops
Northern Colorado Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bears had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents made.
- Northern Colorado went 8-4 when it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Bears were the 266th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cougars ranked 163rd.
- Last year, the Bears averaged just 0.6 more points per game (73.6) than the Cougars allowed (73).
- Northern Colorado went 7-8 last season when scoring more than 73 points.
Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Northern Colorado performed better when playing at home last year, posting 75.1 points per game, compared to 70.4 per game when playing on the road.
- The Bears ceded 72.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 81.3 when playing on the road.
- Northern Colorado made 8.3 threes per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.8% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.5, 36.3%).
Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Northern New Mexico
|W 81-60
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/14/2023
|Colorado State
|L 83-64
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|L 76-71
|Pan American Center
|11/21/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/29/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
