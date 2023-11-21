The Chicago State Cougars (0-2) face the Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Colorado Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Colorado Top Players (2022-23)

Dalton Knecht: 20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Daylen Kountz: 17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Matt Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Riley Abercrombie: 8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Brock Wisne: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chicago State Top Players (2022-23)

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 16.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Elijah Weaver: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Brent Davis: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Colorado vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Colorado Rank Northern Colorado AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank 133rd 73.6 Points Scored 70.3 205th 344th 77.5 Points Allowed 73.0 264th 266th 30.2 Rebounds 32.0 163rd 325th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 74th 8.3 3pt Made 8.3 74th 313th 11.3 Assists 12.2 249th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 12.7 265th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.