The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 107-103 win over the Pistons (his previous action) Gordon posted 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Gordon, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-102)

Over 14.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-122)

Over 6.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+100)

Over 4.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-143)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were 15th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 114 points per game.

The Magic gave up 42 rebounds on average last season, seventh in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Magic were 19th in the league defensively last season, conceding 25.9 per contest.

The Magic were the 25th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13 makes per game.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/9/2023 38 37 13 3 3 1 1 1/15/2023 32 25 8 5 2 0 0

