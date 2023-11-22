The Air Force Falcons (4-2) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the VMI Keydets (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Clune Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on MW Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. VMI matchup.

Air Force vs. VMI Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Air Force vs. VMI Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline VMI Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-14.5) 137.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-13.5) 137.5 -1250 +710 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Air Force vs. VMI Betting Trends

Air Force has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Falcons games have hit the over.

VMI has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

This year, games featuring the Keydets have gone over the point total twice.

Air Force Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), Air Force is 99th in the country. It is way below that, 194th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Air Force winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

