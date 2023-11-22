Entering a game against the Vancouver Canucks (13-5-1), the Colorado Avalanche (11-6) currently are monitoring six players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 at Ball Arena.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed Samuel Girard D Questionable Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carson Soucy D Out Foot Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head Pius Suter C Questionable Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche Season Insights

Colorado has scored the fourth-most goals in the NHL (64 total, 3.8 per game).

It has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

Canucks Season Insights

With 78 goals (4.1 per game), the Canucks have the league's No. 1 offense.

Vancouver concedes only 2.4 goals per game (46 total), the fifth-fewest in the league.

Their +32 goal differential is the best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Avalanche vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-165) Canucks (+140) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.