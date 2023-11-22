Colorado State vs. Boston College Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 22
Wednesday's contest features the Boston College Eagles (4-0) and the Colorado State Rams (4-0) clashing at T-Mobile Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 76-75 victory for Boston College according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on November 22.
Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.
Colorado State vs. Boston College Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
Colorado State vs. Boston College Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston College 76, Colorado State 75
Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. Boston College
- Computer Predicted Spread: Boston College (-0.3)
- Computer Predicted Total: 149.9
Colorado State Performance Insights
- At 72.5 points scored per game and 71.4 points allowed last year, Colorado State was 157th in the country on offense and 221st on defense.
- On the glass, the Rams were 333rd in the country in rebounds (28.4 per game) last year. They were 130th in rebounds conceded (30.4 per game).
- Colorado State was 12th-best in the country in assists (16.5 per game) last season.
- Beyond the arc, the Rams were 149th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.6) last season. They were 62nd in 3-point percentage at 36.4%.
- Defensively, Colorado State was 20th-worst in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.9 last year. It was 330th in 3-point percentage allowed at 36.5%.
- Last year, the Rams took 61.5% of their shots from inside the arc, and 38.5% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.2% of the Rams' buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.8% were 3-pointers.
