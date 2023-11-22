The Boston College Eagles (1-0) face the Colorado State Rams (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. The game will begin at 1:30 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.

Colorado State vs. Boston College Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK James Moors: 6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Boston College Top Players (2022-23)

Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Colorado State vs. Boston College Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado State Rank Colorado State AVG Boston College AVG Boston College Rank 157th 72.5 Points Scored 66.6 312th 221st 71.4 Points Allowed 70.2 179th 333rd 28.4 Rebounds 30.8 241st 362nd 5.1 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 5.7 329th 12th 16.5 Assists 12.5 221st 61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.8 175th

