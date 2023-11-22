Colorado State vs. Boston College November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (1-0) face the Colorado State Rams (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. The game will begin at 1:30 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Colorado State vs. Boston College Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Colorado State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- James Moors: 6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston College Top Players (2022-23)
- Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Colorado State vs. Boston College Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Colorado State Rank
|Colorado State AVG
|Boston College AVG
|Boston College Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|66.6
|312th
|221st
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|179th
|333rd
|28.4
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|362nd
|5.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|12th
|16.5
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.