The Boston College Eagles (1-0) face the Colorado State Rams (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. The game will begin at 1:30 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.

Colorado State vs. Boston College Game Information

Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • James Moors: 6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Boston College Top Players (2022-23)

  • Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Colorado State vs. Boston College Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado State Rank Colorado State AVG Boston College AVG Boston College Rank
157th 72.5 Points Scored 66.6 312th
221st 71.4 Points Allowed 70.2 179th
333rd 28.4 Rebounds 30.8 241st
362nd 5.1 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 5.7 329th
12th 16.5 Assists 12.5 221st
61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.8 175th

